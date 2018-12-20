First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 998,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $856.43 million, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 5.36M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) by 42.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 934,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 793,783 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 7.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. The insider Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28M.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.33 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Bank of America. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 2. As per Monday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 28 report. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 204,237 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $52.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 60,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $36.42 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.