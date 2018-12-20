First Foundation Advisors Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Cognex (CGNX) Sentiment Is 1.15

Cognex Corp (CGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 154 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 134 cut down and sold their positions in Cognex Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 148.14 million shares, up from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cognex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 106 Increased: 105 New Position: 49.

First Foundation Advisors decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 42.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 176,945 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 236,542 shares with $14.27 million value, down from 413,487 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $94.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 23.17M shares traded or 157.05% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 44.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.28M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.61 million for 39.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Joho Capital Llc holds 30.59% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation for 2.27 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 739,610 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 4.95% invested in the company for 9.76 million shares. The Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Llc has invested 4.77% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.

First Foundation Advisors increased Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 4,103 shares to 11,765 valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 117,215 shares and now owns 727,162 shares. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) was raised too.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity. 3,165 shares valued at $184,966 were sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 21.