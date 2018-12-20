First Horizon (FHN) Now Covered By Robert W. Baird; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 170 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 182 sold and reduced their stakes in Cimarex Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 91.38 million shares, down from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 138 Increased: 117 New Position: 53.

Robert W. Baird has initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in analysts note sent to clients and investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued Neutral rating on FHN stock.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $363,763 worth of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) was bought by NISWONGER SCOTT M. On Wednesday, October 31 Valine Yousef A. bought $48,870 worth of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 3,000 shares. Emkes Mark A bought 5,000 shares worth $88,381. POPWELL DAVID T also bought $250,077 worth of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold First Horizon National Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 30.15M shares. New South Cap Mgmt Inc holds 20,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Synovus Fincl accumulated 527 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 17,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Axa has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 422,428 shares. 21,400 were reported by Bailard. Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 38,065 shares. 660,645 are held by Amer Gru. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.14% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 64,633 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.3 per share. FHN’s profit will be $116.63M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. First Horizon National has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.92’s average target is 55.02% above currents $12.85 stock price. First Horizon National had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Hovde Group on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, July 18. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 13 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight”.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 594,651 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 141,755 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 3.06 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 468,876 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 6.75% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has invested 6.49% in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 550,000 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.47 million for 8.23 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MERGER ALERT â€“ REN and XOXO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Wall Street Rebounds on Friday – GuruFocus.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CVON, INUV and REN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.