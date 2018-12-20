First Merchants Corp increased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 9.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,828 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The First Merchants Corp holds 32,724 shares with $4.78 million value, up from 29,896 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $20.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 2.18M shares traded or 38.42% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had a decrease of 11.58% in short interest. NPTN’s SI was 5.24M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.58% from 5.92M shares previously. With 922,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s short sellers to cover NPTN’s short positions. The SI to Neophotonics Corporation’s float is 16.17%. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 1.30M shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $292,923 activity. SOPHIE MICHAEL J also sold $8,050 worth of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) shares. cheung Chiyue also sold $81,090 worth of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Monday, September 10. Wupen Yuen had sold 22,877 shares worth $203,783.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.11 million shares or 3.56% more from 25.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Needham Investment Management Limited Com invested in 0.2% or 80,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. Invesco Ltd has 103,934 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 17,206 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Trust Communication Of Vermont owns 500 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Boston reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Thompson Davis Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 250 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 104,474 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 71,583 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 92,100 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 152,682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 19,343 shares or 0% of the stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $287.81 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. Satterthwaite Tony had sold 830 shares worth $117,533. Shares for $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. $1.70 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by ROSE MARYA M on Monday, December 3. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Thursday, November 15. 775 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $111,321 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. 4,503 shares were sold by Ward Pat, worth $670,618 on Tuesday, October 2. 5,307 shares valued at $796,050 were sold by Cook Jill E on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 277,901 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,545 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,675 shares. Alethea Mngmt owns 3,860 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.3% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 548,857 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 499,719 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,970 shares. 3,863 are owned by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com invested in 146,844 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc owns 124,643 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 0.18% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fund Sa invested in 0.1% or 120,123 shares. 6,006 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

First Merchants Corp decreased United Parcel Service Com (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,186 shares to 6,150 valued at $718,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,752 shares and now owns 4,266 shares. Materials Sector Etf Spdr (XLB) was reduced too.