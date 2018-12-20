Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 2.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 9,011 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 335,651 shares with $20.84M value, down from 344,662 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $82.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 7.81M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

First Merchants Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 8.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp sold 2,247 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The First Merchants Corp holds 22,792 shares with $6.06 million value, down from 25,039 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $240.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $250.31. About 5.47M shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mount Vernon Associates Md stated it has 2.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 227,894 shares. Andra Ap holds 221,800 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lord Abbett & Llc has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 630,768 shares. Amica Mutual Communications reported 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5.47M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 257,070 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westwood Holdg Grp, Texas-based fund reported 14,460 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 4,751 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meridian Management invested in 0.27% or 10,040 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Trust Company reported 40,016 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bristol-Myers Squibb teams up with Boston Medical Center in I-O research – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Idera Pharma down 11% premarket on updated mid-stage tilsotolimod data – Seeking Alpha" published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Leap's TRX518 shows positive action in Phase 1/2 cancer study – Seeking Alpha" on December 14, 2018.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Spdr Djia (DIA) stake by 3,166 shares to 203,442 valued at $53.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,278 shares and now owns 676,099 shares. Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 15.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, November 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 2,188 shares stake. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 13,246 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company owns 9,833 shares. Driehaus Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.06% or 1.27M shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc stated it has 3.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Markets Corporation holds 521,096 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co holds 0.2% or 2,093 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Company invested 0.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,113 are owned by Cibc State Bank Usa. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communications Limited has invested 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btc Cap Management reported 14,869 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com" on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha" published on December 17, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Shares for $1.72 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Another trade for 8,142 shares valued at $2.16M was made by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, November 9. The insider WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001. 15,393 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.07 million were sold by WILSON D ELLEN. $1.32 million worth of stock was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13.

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Monday, December 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $304 target in Monday, September 24 report. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 21 with “Outperform”.