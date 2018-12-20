Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 147,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $341.65 million, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 3.29M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 41.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $464,000, down from 4,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 993,945 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

First National Bank Of Hutchinson, which manages about $175.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,981 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.51 million for 23.71 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.68% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 9,000 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Boston Private Wealth stated it has 0.33% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 205,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 18,812 shares. 47,800 are held by Wafra Incorporated. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Huntington Bankshares owns 9,928 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 0.07% or 3,485 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 451,492 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 3,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 82,829 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. The insider McCunniff Donald A. sold 2,250 shares worth $459,731. ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR bought $710,045 worth of stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 9 by Alembic. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Wednesday, June 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $209 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Jefferies. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Cleveland. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.4 per share. TEL’s profit will be $439.07 million for 14.12 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TE Connectivity had 56 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TEL in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, January 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $68 target. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, December 14 report. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by SunTrust. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 18. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TEL in report on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, January 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) by 44,865 shares to 520,215 shares, valued at $64.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 96,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).