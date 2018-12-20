First Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) by 38.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc bought 15,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 56,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53M, up from 41,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 485,351 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (Call) (AZO) by 99.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $695,000, down from 40,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $827.46. About 353,010 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 20 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 9. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, December 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10 with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 18 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 9 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, September 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $855 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc holds 0% or 262 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,545 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 308 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 13,764 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 484 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.08% stake. Carderock Capital Mngmt owns 740 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 479 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 2.71% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Private Mngmt Grp Inc reported 50,832 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $78.15 million activity. $18.49 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by RHODES WILLIAM C III on Thursday, September 27. Graves William W also sold $14.67M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 11,800 shares valued at $10.27M was sold by Finestone Mark A.. The insider Hackney William R. sold $4.96M. Shares for $11.75M were sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. 1,500 shares were sold by Wright Kristen C., worth $1.33M on Friday, December 14.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 265,244 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $287.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 101,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26 billion and $13.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,850 shares to 11,850 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47M shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).