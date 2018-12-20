First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Regis Corp (RGS) stake by 8.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc sold 52,110 shares as Regis Corp (RGS)’s stock declined 24.93%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 554,978 shares with $11.34M value, down from 607,088 last quarter. Regis Corp now has $686.63M valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 159,850 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has declined 2.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES

Pope Resources – Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) had a decrease of 74.47% in short interest. POPE’s SI was 1,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 74.47% from 4,700 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Pope Resources – Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE)’s short sellers to cover POPE’s short positions. The SI to Pope Resources – Limited Partnership’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 2,409 shares traded or 37.74% up from the average. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 5.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RGS’s profit will be $3.10M for 55.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Regis Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.00% negative EPS growth.

Since November 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $166,630 activity. LAIN JIM BRIAN had sold 9,320 shares worth $166,630.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RGS Energy’s Stock Rallies Into Powerhouse Solar Shingles Product Launch – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regis Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Position Close Update: Regis Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regis Corporation’s (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regis Corporation (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

First Pacific Advisors Llc increased Charter Communications Inc stake by 45,204 shares to 1.06 million valued at $344.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 553,237 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. American Intl Group Wt was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold RGS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 2.90% less from 43.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp reported 969,178 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Hennessy has invested 0.17% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 62,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 5,907 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 3,158 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 39,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,046 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,697 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 148,846 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 110,937 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested 0.04% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). American Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 27,527 shares.

More notable recent Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Francis to say first Mass by a pope on Arabian peninsula in UAE – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pope removes two cardinals hit by scandal from group of close advisers – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Priest heads to Rome after serving sentence for child abuse in Chile – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sonoco Provides Update on Strategy, Issues New Financial Guidance – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pope Resources declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $295.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 212,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.