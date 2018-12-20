Muzinich & Company decreased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 10.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 153,907 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock declined 11.04%. The Muzinich & Company holds 1.34 million shares with $17.63M value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 117,061 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 10.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

First Personal Financial Services increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 11.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 6,038 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 56,667 shares with $4.72 million value, up from 50,629 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $227.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “I Tried It: P&Gâ€™s new razor the best from Gillette yet – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $499,012 on Friday, August 24. Taylor David S also sold $1.76M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Fish Kathleen B sold $860,407 worth of stock. $941,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Friday, November 16. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $131,509. 11,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Friday, November 9. Moeller Jon R sold $233,719 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bamco New York invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential Public, Illinois-based fund reported 778,659 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,460 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 0.53% or 1.60M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 231,895 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Limited holds 2,839 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Indiana & Invest Mgmt Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.06% or 7,206 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,126 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 33,111 shares stake. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $29.84 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hercules Capital had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Announces Its Intention to Fully Redeem its 6.25% Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Receives Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Double Down: Top Deals In Today’s Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Completes $200.0 Million Securitization – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.