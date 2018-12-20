Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 255 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 171 cut down and sold positions in Molson Coors Brewing Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 154.13 million shares, up from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Molson Coors Brewing Co in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 129 Increased: 169 New Position: 86.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 10.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 32,206 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 15.69%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 285,748 shares with $6.44M value, down from 317,954 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $9.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 9.02 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Brewer AB InBev partners with Tilray to tap cannabis drink market – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Hipsters Can Rejoice After Pabst, MillerCoors Settle Lawsuit – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Land a Big-Name Partner in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will MillerCoors Kill Off This Favorite Hipster Beer? – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.48 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 7.53% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company for 1.67 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 10.30 million shares or 6.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qv Investors Inc. has 3.1% invested in the company for 474,760 shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.84% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.47 million shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 29.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TAP’s profit will be $172.85 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 2.07M shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) has declined 21.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 19,680 shares to 71,182 valued at $8.90 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 3,865 shares and now owns 23,690 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of COG in report on Wednesday, September 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Susquehanna. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20. Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.71 million for 12.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 175,300 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 9,529 shares. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Capital Llc accumulated 339,988 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Cadence Cap Lc holds 14,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.06% or 84,191 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 67,475 shares. American Grp reported 184,614 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 972,760 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 769,103 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1.05M were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability. 309 are held by Wealthtrust.