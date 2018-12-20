John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 6,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 195,245 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 16.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 37,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 268,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, up from 230,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 227,787 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 6.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Berkshire Stock Is Mostly a Bet on Insurance – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Original Content Ambitions Are Growing – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Looking To Challenge Apple In Payments War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Invest Company Llc holds 7,232 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc owns 36,294 shares. Callan Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Investment Co accumulated 220,195 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc holds 900 shares. Butensky Cohen Fin Security stated it has 10,647 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 17,210 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 16,025 shares. Herald Inv Ltd has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Phocas Fincl Corporation reported 8,417 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,780 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc has 41,801 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Capital Sarl reported 64,275 shares. Icon Advisers holds 57,530 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $550.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 9,750 shares to 18,056 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 16, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $119 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Monday, August 24 report. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, January 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.77, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 0.01% more from 39.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 59,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 1.36M shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 5,362 shares. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 39,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 436,867 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Can has invested 0.2% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 709,158 are owned by Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co. Mason Street owns 12,097 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 50,186 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). State Street Corp holds 1.10M shares. 2,433 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Amer Intll Group invested in 31,796 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cray had 17 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 12 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 14 report. The rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Neutral” on Monday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 19 by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, November 21. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Wednesday, May 4.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 20,234 shares to 54,706 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Wins Four 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Supercomputing Leader Cray Introduces First Exascale-class Supercomputer – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vanguard to Tap Cray for New Stargate Imaging Security Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cray Inc. Stock Jumped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity. 30,518 shares valued at $795,198 were sold by MORREALE CHARLES A on Wednesday, November 28.