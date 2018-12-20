Among 8 analysts covering Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hunting PLC had 12 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Wednesday, October 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by UBS. UBS maintained Hunting plc (LON:HTG) rating on Friday, August 31. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 900 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Hunting plc (LON:HTG) on Monday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Canaccord Genuity. See Hunting plc (LON:HTG) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 775.00 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 790.00 Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 930.00 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Downgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 840.00 Unchanged

28/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 860.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

31/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Unchanged

31/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 848.00 New Target: GBX 921.00 Downgrade

First Washington Corp increased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 37.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 12,520 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock declined 32.67%. The First Washington Corp holds 46,005 shares with $3.89M value, up from 33,485 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 372,309 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.98% or 248,311 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 86,485 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.27% or 17,259 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 20,002 shares. Scout holds 0.56% or 322,072 shares. Panagora Asset reported 2,100 shares stake. Voloridge Limited Liability Company owns 64,059 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 1,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 22,179 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 18,640 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Prudential Inc reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 66,155 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dycom Industries had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, August 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, November 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, September 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 30 report.

