Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s “Hold” rating is no longer valid. Equity analysts at Edward Jones raised FISV’s rating to a “Buy”.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) stake by 28.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 3,205 shares as Lendingtree Inc New (TREE)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 14,487 shares with $3.33 million value, up from 11,282 last quarter. Lendingtree Inc New now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.77. About 42,233 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has declined 23.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Among 3 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Compass Point downgraded LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by Northland Capital. Northland Capital downgraded the shares of TREE in report on Monday, November 12 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.86, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TREE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.23 million shares or 0.16% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation owns 84,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement has 2,268 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.89% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Connors Investor accumulated 0.31% or 9,874 shares. 756 are owned by Pinebridge L P. 8,233 were reported by Horizon Kinetics Limited Company. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 4,677 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0% or 23 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Raymond James Finance has 1,319 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 14,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 2,493 shares. 3 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) stake by 10,535 shares to 32,105 valued at $7.11M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,033 shares and now owns 91,788 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 20,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 40,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Osborne Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co owns 9,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 314 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.53% or 290,237 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 2.24 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0.42% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cypress Capital Group holds 8,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate has 97,502 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Castleark Mngmt Lc invested in 95,980 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Fiserv has $95 highest and $71 lowest target. $86.29’s average target is 18.51% above currents $72.81 stock price. Fiserv had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, September 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity. YABUKI JEFFERY W sold $3.93 million worth of stock.