Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Class C (LBTYK) by 96.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 403,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 417,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Class C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 4.98M shares traded or 44.76% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 13.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 20,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.89M, up from 154,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 2.92 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $61 target. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 6 report. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Monday, May 23. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 9,285 shares to 47,539 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,512 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.