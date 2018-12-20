Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 12.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 16,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.47 million, up from 131,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 516,995 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 31.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 312,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.54M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 120,563 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 23.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 39,471 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 349,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.93, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FBC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 54.52 million shares or 2.73% more from 53.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). D E Shaw owns 439,308 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt owns 159,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,865 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Menta Capital Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 247,218 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 488,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il accumulated 87,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.04% or 100,572 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 4,532 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). 7,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Com. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 365,558 shares. Lsv Asset owns 232,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Small-Cap Stocks to Sell Before Itâ€™s Too Late – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank Notes: OCC says Wells Fargo’s consumer abuses not industrywide problem – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on June 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TTGT +4%, FBC +1.8% on moves to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Flagstar Bancorp – Cramer’s Lightning Round (9/14/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagstar Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Flagstar Bancorp had 39 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) on Friday, October 30 to “Mkt Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The stock of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, April 26. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 27 report.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.36 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $93,380 were bought by Comparin Cynthia Jane on Friday, December 14. Berman Bobby had sold 1,391 shares worth $140,658 on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 3,441 shares valued at $349,709 was bought by Dawson Samuel G..

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K CARDINAL HEALTH INC For: Dec 05 – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Mini-Crat’ Profile: What’s Not To Love About Frost Bank? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accumulating High Quality Dividend Champ Texas Bank Reasonably Priced With Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Is Thriving – The Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K General Moly, Inc For: Dec 12 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CFR shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Ltd has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Raymond James And Associate owns 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 68,589 shares. South Texas Money holds 5,422 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 17,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 16,748 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 18,074 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Co holds 6,450 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 722 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 159,081 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP accumulated 220 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 0.85% stake. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 500,000 shares.