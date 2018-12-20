Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $563,000, down from 17,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 3.12M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 3.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,676 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35 million, up from 237,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 275,181 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,052 shares to 22,102 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ADM’s profit will be $515.79 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $5.24 million activity. Taets Joseph D. had sold 2,153 shares worth $109,803 on Monday, August 27. D AMBROSE MICHAEL sold 100,151 shares worth $4.84 million. $99,429 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.

