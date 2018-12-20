Fmr Llc decreased Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) stake by 9.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 525,958 shares as Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA)’s stock declined 17.36%. The Fmr Llc holds 5.04M shares with $65.95M value, down from 5.57 million last quarter. Prothena Corp Plc now has $373.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 134,907 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 71.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%; 23/04/2018 – WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE WORKING WITH PROTHENA CORP ON ITS STRATEGY BEYOND ITS PRONTO TRIAL INVESTIGATING NEOD001 IN AL AMYLOIDOSIS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,005 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 51,145 shares with $8.13M value, down from 53,150 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $96.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.43. About 6.62 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year

Oak Associates Ltd increased Dxc Technology stake by 70,225 shares to 95,825 valued at $8.96 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 26,103 shares and now owns 234,494 shares. Cit Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 949,054 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 9,922 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability reported 137,361 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cypress Gp invested in 1.12% or 37,052 shares. Crosslink Inc owns 88,324 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 44,628 shares. Stifel reported 0.34% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.46% or 618,523 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,886 shares. Bellecapital Int reported 14,895 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5.34M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Scotia Capital has 47,190 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. Dayon Alexandre also sold $733,887 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Harris Parker sold $895,417 worth of stock. 653 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $91,353. $1.48M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $679,025 was made by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, June 26. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $6.03M worth of stock. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 380 shares worth $57,583.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 137.42 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 22.58% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.24 per share. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.14% negative EPS growth.

Fmr Llc increased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 178,011 shares to 37.49 million valued at $10.12B in 2018Q3. It also upped Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 634,806 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold PRTA shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 5.06% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 200 shares. Whittier accumulated 25 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.04 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 56,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Huntington Savings Bank has 73 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 16,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Com reported 12 shares. Federated Pa holds 166 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 3.31 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 40,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 31,937 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 104,394 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability reported 17 shares stake.