Emerald Advisers Inc increased its stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Advisers Inc bought 87,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 511,761 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.77M, up from 424,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc who had been investing in Imperva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 809,223 shares traded. Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV) has risen 34.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IMPV News: 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Imperva Unveils Attack Analytics to Speed Identification of the Most Critical Attacks; 26/04/2018 – IMPERVA 1Q REV. $84.2M, EST. $83.7M; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT REDUCED IMPV IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Included About $4.3M of Restructuring and Non-Routine Consulting Expenses Related to Restructuring and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Imperva; 14/05/2018 – Caisse De Depot Et Placement Exits Position in Imperva; 11/04/2018 – Imperva Appoints David Woodcock to Lead Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 8,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.01M, down from 161,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 19.66 million shares traded or 40.96% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barr E S reported 318,340 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208.62 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mairs & Pwr invested in 557,542 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated stated it has 14,946 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,790 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 113,238 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 35,517 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Ltd has 214,263 shares for 4% of their portfolio. 32.07 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. 4,037 are held by Diamond Hill Capital Management. Westwood Hldgs reported 0.12% stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,565 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 44,133 shares.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $709.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 3,806 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc Of Va (NYSE:D) by 5,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Outperform”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 2 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, October 18 report.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W. The insider Verity John R sold $1.22M. Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of stock or 7,562 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Imperva (NYSE:IMPV), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Imperva had 92 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, October 3. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Thursday, July 14. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of IMPV in report on Monday, January 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12. On Tuesday, August 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Pacific Crest to “Sector Weight”. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy”. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold IMPV shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.92 million shares or 2.49% less from 29.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 681,419 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 45,910 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. J Goldman & LP reported 705,661 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc holds 0% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) or 5,072 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 13,547 shares. Zacks invested 0.01% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV). Sessa Cap Im Ltd Partnership owns 0.66% invested in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) for 109,464 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 11,631 shares. Eminence LP has invested 2.4% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 97,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Com accumulated 241,668 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 125,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 118,327 shares.

Emerald Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.71B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 93,487 shares to 441,501 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) by 35,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

More notable recent Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bay Area tech stocks hammered as market plunges – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on October 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Imperva (IMPV)Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Imperva, Inc.; Is $55.75 a Fair Price? – PR Newswire” published on October 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Key ETFs For The Industrial Revolution’s ‘New Economy’ – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Imperva, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPV) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperva will be acquired for $2.1B, releases preliminary Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.