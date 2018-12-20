Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 80.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 238,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, down from 297,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 487,908 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mr. Synnergren Is a Partner of Cevian Capital; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV); 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV TEAM SAYS FOR CAPITAL INJECTION INTENDED TO BE MADE TO VEONEER, ABOUT 30 PERCENT WILL BE MADE VIA CASH ON HAND– INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION THE REMAINING AMOUNT WILL BE FROM AUTOLIV’S CASH ON HAND; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97 million, up from 77,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 23.75M shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by TH Capital to “Buy” on Friday, October 23. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, May 29. Jefferies initiated Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. Needham maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, September 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $190.0 target. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,950 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 42,135 shares. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 5,252 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership. Tortoise Capital Ltd Com reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 20,758 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 511 shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,696 shares. Moreover, Livingston Group Inc Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Janney Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 3,279 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Pension reported 108,013 shares stake.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.03 per share. ALV’s profit will be $154.24M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.11% EPS growth.

