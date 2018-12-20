Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) stake by 2.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 35,851 shares as Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s stock declined 30.62%. The Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 1.43 million shares with $15.18M value, down from 1.47 million last quarter. Epizyme Inc. now has $420.38M valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 712,785 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 48.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) stake by 47727.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 51,546 shares as Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)’s stock declined 6.59%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 51,654 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 108 last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 154,869 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 11.40% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EPZM shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 56.53 million shares or 1.32% less from 57.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 73,857 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. 78,600 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 1,130 shares. Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 109,711 shares. Opaleye Management invested in 0.54% or 200,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Gru One Trading LP owns 1,105 shares. Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Llc holds 1.43M shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co has 2.20M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 8,894 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Axa invested in 67,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of EPZM in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme earns $8M milestone payment for initiation of clinical development for PRMT1 inhibitor – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Epizyme (EPZM) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend, 2 Biotechs To Debut – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Vivus Extends Supply Deal With Sandoz, Applied Genetic Snaps Ties With Biogen – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.50 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% EPS growth.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3.75 million activity. $3.75M worth of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was bought by MOTT DAVID M on Friday, October 5.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 37,597 shares to 1.25 million valued at $95.87 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) stake by 19,996 shares and now owns 307,634 shares. Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Enbridge Energy Partners, Sprouts Farmers Market, BioLife Solutions, PagSeguro Digital, NutriSystem, and Employers â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) CEO Douglas Dirks on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy co. exploring strategic alternatives amid other improvement efforts – Houston Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings A Well-Run Play On Small Business Growth Through Workers Comp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.