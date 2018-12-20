Foundry Partners Llc decreased Olympic Steel Inc Com (ZEUS) stake by 31.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 87,200 shares as Olympic Steel Inc Com (ZEUS)’s stock declined 16.49%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 192,190 shares with $4.01 million value, down from 279,390 last quarter. Olympic Steel Inc Com now has $172.06M valuation. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 73,330 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 13.71% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA) had a decrease of 5.69% in short interest. NEWA’s SI was 308,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.69% from 327,100 shares previously. With 40,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s short sellers to cover NEWA’s short positions. The SI to Newater Technology Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.13%. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 71,529 shares traded or 78.59% up from the average. Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) has declined 31.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWA News: 16/04/2018 Newater Technology, Inc. Announces its Technology was Selected by China’s Ministry of Water Resources to be Promoted in China in 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEWATER TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ITS TECHNOLOGY WAS SELECTED BY CHINA’S MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES TO BE PROMOTED IN CHINA IN 2018

More notable recent Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newater Technology: Asymmetric Bet On Water Purification – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Newater Technology, Inc. Announces it will Acquire Israeli AMS Technologies Int. (2012) Ltd to Expand into the Global Market – Stockhouse” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newater Technology down 4% post H1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Volatility Continues For This Micro-Cap Wastewater Stock (NASDAQ:NEWA) – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. The company has market cap of $75.66 million. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,949 activity. MANSON RICHARD A bought $42,506 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) on Tuesday, November 27. MARABITO RICHARD T also bought $51,443 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares.

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Olympic Steel to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Q3 revenue up 38% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Olympic Steel Is Overlooked And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Olympic Steel promotes Marabito to CEO; Siegal to become Chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CEO Michael Siegal on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2018.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $2.09M for 20.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.03% negative EPS growth.