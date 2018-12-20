Foundry Partners Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 18.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 42,200 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 273,324 shares with $21.86 million value, up from 231,124 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $40.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 15.03 million shares traded or 91.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 186.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 20,317 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 11.30%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 31,219 shares with $2.22M value, up from 10,902 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $191.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 18.86M shares traded or 55.12% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $372,990 activity. $217,490 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares were bought by DAVIS STEVEN A.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) stake by 34,985 shares to 205,570 valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) stake by 141,086 shares and now owns 141,845 shares. Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Riverpark Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 300 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 40,236 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 83,122 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Leuthold Group Lc has 7,508 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 21,166 shares. 5.03M were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd Limited Liability Company In holds 1.53% or 86,469 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 187,432 are owned by Putnam Invests Llc. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1,631 shares. Regions Fincl owns 32,098 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 High-Yield Stocks Are Going in Opposite Directions (for Now) – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. ‘well on its way’ to ‘energy dominance,’ Marathon Petroleum CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What’s Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Pharma Stocks Flashing Bullish Signals – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 19, 2018.