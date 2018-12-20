Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:FCPT) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s current price of $26.99 translates into 1.07% yield. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 28, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 405,880 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 9.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 124.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 165,640 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 37.01%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 298,370 shares with $7.52 million value, up from 132,730 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 4.28M shares traded or 82.21% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 21.25 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Houston company heads back to McMullen County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VHC, CRZO, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Of The Parts Has Carrizo At 32% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. JOHNSON S P IV had sold 6,000 shares worth $180,120 on Tuesday, July 10. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY also sold $187,577 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Thursday, October 4. $371,597 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was sold by MORTON GERALD A on Wednesday, June 20. The insider Pitts David L. sold $180,120. 2,000 shares were sold by WOJTEK FRANK A, worth $58,780 on Friday, June 22.

Among 8 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, December 10. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 7 to “Underweight”. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, September 6 with “Strong Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.12% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 13,598 shares. Hwg Lp reported 500 shares. Amer National Insur Tx reported 77,410 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 39,302 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 17,865 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.63 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.05% or 75,860 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 125,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 188,751 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has 135,066 shares. 48,017 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 187,492 shares.