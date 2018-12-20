Fairfield Bush & Company increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 75.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company acquired 8,000 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 18,600 shares with $708,000 value, up from 10,600 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $32.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 3.33M shares traded. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 11/05/2018 – Blackstone stirs social housing row; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased American Express (AXP) stake by 3.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 7,155 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 193,061 shares with $20.56M value, up from 185,906 last quarter. American Express now has $83.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.98. About 805,117 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Buckingham Research upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, June 29. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $112 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank given on Friday, July 20. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 0.57% or 2.46M shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,954 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co stated it has 13,941 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 307 shares. 17,490 were reported by West Oak Capital Ltd Co. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt has 0.67% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Laurion Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Endeavour Capital holds 1.62% or 110,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford Tru holds 23,594 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 2.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 152,521 shares. 145,515 were reported by Alps Advisors. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. GORDON MARC D sold $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, September 12. The insider Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.30 million. The insider CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold $897,552.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 141,961 shares to 487,123 valued at $10.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) stake by 15,660 shares and now owns 152,896 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Gator Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.67% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 1,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 381,500 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 170,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 19,417 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 9,000 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 26,929 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 24,123 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 1.73 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 200 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 134,867 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.34 million shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability holds 5,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 6.51M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Blackstone Group had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of BX in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, September 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.60 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 HILL J TOMILSON sold $24.60M worth of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 674,257 shares.