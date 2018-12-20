Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) stake by 104.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 313,000 shares as Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)’s stock declined 38.51%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 613,000 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Ascena Retail Group Inc now has $503.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.605. About 3.02 million shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has risen 37.19% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Stadium Capital Reports 9.8% Stake in Ascena Retail; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ascena Retail Grp Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Negative; 17/05/2018 – ascena retail group Announces Appointment to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 15/05/2018 – Think Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Ascena Retail

Fragasso Group Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 30.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 4,236 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 18,299 shares with $2.14M value, up from 14,063 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $155.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 202,376 shares to 507,143 valued at $29.71M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 5,750 shares and now owns 10,884 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 28. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $135 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 28. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 11. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 168,295 shares valued at $18.53M was sold by Khan Mehmood. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29M. Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) stake by 89,100 shares to 86,500 valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 11,700 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ascena Retail Group had 2 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ASNA in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Sell” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.51, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold ASNA shares while 39 reduced holdings.