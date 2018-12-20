Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 1.56M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 1,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 190,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.33 million, down from 191,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 744,101 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 117,771 shares to 802,086 shares, valued at $54.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 122,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform” on Tuesday, November 28. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Evercore. As per Thursday, January 5, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 25. As per Wednesday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Monday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Evercore. FBR Capital maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Wednesday, February 21. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $190.0 target. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Argus Research.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87 million for 18.16 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vision Cap Management reported 10,372 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.02% or 333,833 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 23,246 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 60,564 shares. Creative Planning owns 94,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aspiriant Llc holds 0.03% or 4,143 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.17% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 72,981 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,480 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,820 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.08% or 156,737 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Com accumulated 1.02% or 119,313 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,321 shares to 25,169 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 5 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Forward View Consulting. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. Piper Jaffray maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, July 28. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Telsey Advisory Group. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, July 24 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. $6.45 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard. On Thursday, July 26 Roe Scott A. sold $2.74M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 29,544 shares. CHUGG JULIANA L had bought 6,400 shares worth $496,622. McNeill Bryan H also sold $2.33M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.11 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.