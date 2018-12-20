Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 78.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,408 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $213,000, down from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 1.05 million shares traded or 51.60% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 132.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 53,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.85M, up from 40,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 585,149 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellie Mae’s Encompass Consumer Connect Strengthens Identity, Employment and Income Verification Services – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ellie Mae Goes All-In on AWS – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Elli Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Elli Mae had 71 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ELLI in report on Thursday, October 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 27 by Compass Point. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Susquehanna. TH Capital maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) rating on Friday, July 31. TH Capital has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, February 9. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, November 17. Wedbush maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, October 29 with “Underperform” rating.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $3.51 million activity. 589 shares valued at $59,530 were sold by Corr Jonathan on Friday, August 31. $1.53M worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) was sold by Anderman Sigmund. 32 Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares with value of $3,360 were sold by BROWN BRIAN E.. Another trade for 579 shares valued at $63,980 was made by BLASING KAREN on Thursday, June 21. 1,164 Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares with value of $119,943 were sold by HIRSCH PETER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gagnon Lc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 93,372 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,506 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.07% or 4.84M shares in its portfolio. Sylebra Hk Ltd owns 1.40M shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 27,290 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). United Advisers Limited Com owns 78,285 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford &, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 59,900 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Next Grp Inc holds 0% or 57 shares. Meritage Grp LP holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1.14M shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Franco-Nevada Corp had 37 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. Dundee Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 13 by Credit Suisse. Scotia Capital maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Monday, January 22. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $86.0 target. The rating was initiated by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, October 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 24. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 12. Zacks downgraded the shares of FNV in report on Monday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 14 report.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FNV’s profit will be $52.47 million for 63.35 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.