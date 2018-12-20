Franklin Resources Inc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 4.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 7,257 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 184,186 shares with $54.30M value, up from 176,929 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $9.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 417,138 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse

Federated Investors Inc (FII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 102 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 124 sold and reduced stakes in Federated Investors Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 76.99 million shares, down from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Federated Investors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 91 Increased: 73 New Position: 29.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $14.58 million activity. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by DOYLE J PATRICK on Friday, August 31. $1.29 million worth of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was sold by WEINER RUSSELL J on Wednesday, August 22. ALLISON RICHARD E JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.40M.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 36,096 shares to 92,087 valued at $6.23 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (HEWJ) stake by 168,466 shares and now owns 4.44 million shares. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 13 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 7. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, July 17. Maxim Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. Citigroup maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $298 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.47, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DPZ shares while 104 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 7.46% less from 38.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 12,930 shares. Reliant Ltd Com holds 3.22% or 15,725 shares in its portfolio. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 227,014 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 889 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP accumulated 8,830 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,013 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Northern Trust reported 374,143 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co stated it has 8,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Management Inc accumulated 169,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 59,391 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada holds 2,292 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru has 0.18% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. for 331,921 shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 444,145 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 2.6% invested in the company for 251,935 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 370,728 shares.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $434,852 activity.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. FII’s profit will be $61.29M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.39% EPS growth.