PURATION INC (OTCMKTS:PURA) had a decrease of 2.74% in short interest. PURA’s SI was 71,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.74% from 73,000 shares previously. The stock increased 20.20% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $0.094. About 16.27 million shares traded. Puration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURA) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) stake by 28.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 260,673 shares as Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS)’s stock rose 0.90%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 1.18M shares with $17.41 million value, up from 917,017 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solu now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 1.07 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Puration Inc. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and distribution of personal or individual water purification products. The company has market cap of $52.63 million. The companyÂ’s personal water filtration systems include personal water filter bottles, sports bottles, collapsible water pouches, portable purification devices, portable biological filtration devices, replacement filters, and travel filters. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include water filter pitchers, canteens, shower head filters, water filter pumps, and air-to-water machines.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Grifols Sa Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 27,813 shares to 186,184 valued at $3.98M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 17,465 shares and now owns 322 shares. Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $967,879 activity. MILLS THOMAS E IV sold $967,879 worth of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Thursday, August 9.