Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 604,424 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) by 51.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 29,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $926,000, down from 56,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 294,408 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 33.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability reported 3,898 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Capital Fund has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 80,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 346 shares. Anchor Limited Liability owns 8,963 shares. 308 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Champlain Partners Llc holds 1.21% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,977 shares. 47,975 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4.50M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 4.58 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 9,600 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 28. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Needham. Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 27 with “Buy”. On Thursday, December 8 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. PiperJaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $95 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26M and $210.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,514 shares to 12,337 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 94,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,049 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Among 2 analysts covering Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fresh Del Monte had 4 analyst reports since January 5, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 11 report. On Thursday, May 12 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich given on Tuesday, January 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FDP shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 4.65% less from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Int Investors reported 300,000 shares stake. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.02% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,314 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 29,472 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 34,900 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 2.68M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 11,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 69,566 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 87,662 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 7,408 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial owns 283,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $2.82 million activity. Pelaez Reyes Jorge sold $67,813 worth of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) on Tuesday, August 14. Tenazas Marissa R had sold 3,740 shares worth $133,521. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.91 million was sold by ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD. Shares for $19,975 were sold by Lutty Helmuth on Tuesday, July 31. Another trade for 3,379 shares valued at $130,362 was made by CONTRERAS RICHARD on Friday, August 10. $92,948 worth of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) was sold by LAZOPOULOS EMANUEL on Tuesday, July 31.