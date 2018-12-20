From December 19-20 DMarket (DMT) has risen more than 0.25%

DMarket (DMT) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000679921199999989 or 0.25% trading at $0.2715151992. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, DMarket (DMT) eyes $0.29866671912 target on the road to $0.51687913939214. DMT last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.2833005 and low of $0.25685912 for December 19-20. The open was $0.270835278.

DMarket (DMT) is up 56.67% in the last 30 days from $0.1733 per coin. Its up 102.17% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1343 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DMT traded at $0.3553. DMT has 56.92 million coins mined giving it $15.46 million market cap. DMarket maximum coins available are 56.92 million. DMT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/11/2017.

DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract.

DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes.

DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value.