From December 19-20 GeoCoin (GEO) has moved down more than -5.40%

It was bad day for GeoCoin (GEO), as it declined by $-0.0209518922 or -5.40%, touching $0.3666959328. Top Crypto Experts believe that GeoCoin (GEO) is looking for the $0.40336552608 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.827488376991474. The highest price was $0.388026018 and lowest of $0.354745034 for December 19-20. The open was $0.387647825. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, GeoCoin (GEO) tokens went down -16.30% from $0.4381 for coin. For 100 days GEO is down -29.13% from $0.5174. It traded at $1.44 200 days ago. GeoCoin (GEO) has 3.71M coins mined with the market cap $1.36 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/08/2013. The Crypto GEO has proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.

On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles.