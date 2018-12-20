From December 19-20 TheGCCcoin (GCC*) has raised more than 5.56%

TheGCCcoin (GCC*) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $7.54466000000001E-05 or 5.56% trading at $0.0014334854. According to Crypto Analysts, TheGCCcoin (GCC*) eyes $0.00157683394 target on the road to $0.00224725188172636. GCC* last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0014712087 and low of $0.0013203155 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0013580388.

TheGCCcoin (GCC*) is up 168.95% in the last 30 days from $0.000533 per coin. Its up 3.50% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001385 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GCC* traded at $0.005095. GCC* has 1.58B coins mined giving it $2.26M market cap. TheGCCcoin maximum coins available are 2.40B. GCC* uses X13 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 25/11/2016.

TheGCCcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm.