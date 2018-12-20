Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 87.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89M, down from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1494.91. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc. (YELP) by 86.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 180,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,015 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.14M, up from 208,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 323,964 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 375,868 shares to 564,819 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 77,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,539 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold YELP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 65.88 million shares or 1.22% less from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 602,168 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 137,364 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0% or 25,772 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 932,022 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 410,133 shares. 116,293 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 113,692 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 55,568 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 10,058 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability holds 164,694 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Yelp (YELP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com" on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga" published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Does Yelp Stock Deserve a Favorable Review From Investors? – Investorplace.com" on November 30, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $14.16 million activity. $162,740 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Donaker Geoffrey L. Stoppelman Jeremy sold $520,000 worth of stock. $165,951 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Ramsay Alan on Tuesday, November 13.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 22,807 shares to 509,034 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) by 27,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Spdr Bloomberg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. F&V Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 420 shares. Hong Kong-based Tybourne Cap (Hk) Limited has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 100 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corp accumulated 582 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Orleans Cap Mgmt La has 135 shares. Condor Cap Management owns 350 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.95% or 15,106 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Llc has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,250 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc holds 0.53% or 656 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company holds 937 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman stated it has 7,826 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management reported 2.38% stake. 3,074 are held by Frontier. Arvest Bank Trust Division invested in 0.07% or 509 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of stock or 1,927 shares. 2,000 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.96 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Shares for $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 2,055 shares. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Google Refrains From Selling Facial Recognition Technology – Nasdaq" on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Tech Shares, Retailer Earnings Roil Markets In Continuing Sell-Off – Benzinga" published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – FedEx's Fiscal Second Quarter Results Hit by Weak European Economies, Unfavorable Mix at TNT Express – Benzinga" on December 19, 2018.