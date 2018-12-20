Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $534.28 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 1.72M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Worthington Industries (WOR) by 20.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 32,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30M, down from 154,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Worthington Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 300,823 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 9.45% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WOR shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Limited Partnership holds 75,812 shares. Brandywine Com holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Lc has 9,611 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 5,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 399,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,361 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. State Street invested in 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% or 4,974 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co reported 148,432 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 24,824 shares stake. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 12,182 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,088 shares. 97,561 were accumulated by Burney.

Among 3 analysts covering Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Worthington Industries had 16 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. The stock of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 29. The stock of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 24. Jefferies maintained Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) rating on Thursday, June 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $4700 target. The stock of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 27. Jefferies maintained Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, November 29, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 30 by Jefferies.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.83 million activity. $4.60 million worth of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was sold by MCCONNELL JOHN P/OH on Thursday, July 19. BRINKMAN DALE T sold 4,396 shares worth $205,425. Another trade for 14,551 shares valued at $681,104 was sold by DYER TERRENCE M.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $9.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 111,292 shares to 112,492 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 7.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP).

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by William Blair with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 4 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Friday, October 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by SunTrust.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 251,994 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $122.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 18,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company owns 34,655 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 1.09M shares. Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 142,403 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.14% or 39,924 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,969 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,337 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.25% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 211,282 shares. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 16,206 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,631 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 4,440 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership owns 12.28 million shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. $190,439 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. 83,298 shares were sold by Perlin Jonathan B, worth $10.16 million. Cuffe Michael S. had sold 5,196 shares worth $709,358 on Wednesday, October 31. $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Wyatt Christopher F.. Another trade for 237 shares valued at $26,670 was made by Reiner Deborah M on Monday, July 23. 6,543 shares were sold by Englebright Jane D., worth $849,688.

