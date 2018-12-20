Fulton Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 35.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,135 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, up from 21,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 4.75M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 02/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins airport »; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 4,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 377,272 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.23M, down from 381,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 3.24 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. Shares for $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.32 million worth of stock. The insider Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million. Pimentel Armando Jr sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39M. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $3.25M was sold by ROBO JAMES L. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, September 3. M Partners maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was initiated by Howard Weil with “Sector Outperform” on Tuesday, November 17. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.21 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 554,463 shares to 554,467 shares, valued at $83.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 774,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 101,221 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 39,591 shares. 179,596 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.99% or 23,119 shares. 432,565 were reported by Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 222,754 shares for 5.29% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 4,179 shares. Triangle Wealth invested 0.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Seabridge Invest Ltd holds 150 shares. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 0.32% or 377,272 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated reported 3,616 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,752 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 27,358 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mcrae Management reported 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Korea holds 342,744 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $463,688 activity. Another trade for 6,130 shares valued at $363,405 was made by Watterson Andrew M on Friday, August 17.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 20 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy”. On Thursday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 30. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Friday, June 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 29 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 17,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 23,967 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jefferies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 73,130 shares. Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 150 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 16,885 shares. Argent Tru reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bluestein R H & Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). New Vernon Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 10,273 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 3.02 million shares. Etrade Capital Lc accumulated 0.06% or 33,875 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 56.05 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 15,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 47,604 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisers Invt Tr by 30,802 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $70.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,525 shares, and cut its stake in Baron Select Funds.