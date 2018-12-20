Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (FULT) by 6.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 79,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.31M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 2.56M shares traded or 119.96% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 11.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 24.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 20,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,013 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.30M, up from 80,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 6.61M shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 21 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 10 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $101 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. PiperJaffray upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 16 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs.

