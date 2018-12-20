Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 23.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 13,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 55,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 38.61 million shares traded or 54.17% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 9,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,905 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.72 million, down from 362,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 2.97M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Incorporated holds 283,231 shares. Arrow accumulated 17,745 shares. Maryland-based Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,744 shares. First Natl Bank Tru owns 32,637 shares. Bancshares invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 1.72 million shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Laffer Invs reported 19,435 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 1.34% or 26,381 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Comm accumulated 59,739 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt Research has 55,500 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers has 7,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.16% or 7.12 million shares. Frontier has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau Associate Inc holds 1.09% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Tan Irving also sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of stock or 63,050 shares. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M worth of stock or 70,000 shares. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by Drexel Hamilton. As per Friday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Tuesday, November 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 29. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4000 target in Wednesday, June 21 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 44.55% or $0.49 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TOT’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.