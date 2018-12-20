Fusion (FSN) raised 0.28% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for Fusion (FSN), as it jumped by $0.00142757999999998 or 0.28%, touching $0.51382683. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Fusion (FSN) is looking for the $0.565209513 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $1.13209227964828. The highest price was $0.54431586 and lowest of $0.4965939 for December 19-20. The open was $0.51239925. It last traded at Bibox exchange. Aproximately 660 FSN worth $351 was traded.

For a month, Fusion (FSN) tokens went down -18.30% from $0.6289 for coin. For 100 days FSN is down -33.64% from $0.7743. It traded at $6.31 200 days ago. Fusion (FSN) has 57.34 million coins mined with the market cap $29.46M. It has 57.34M coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/01/2018. The Crypto FSN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.