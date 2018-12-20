Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.76M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 541,941 shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan for Up to $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS CO.’S ENTIRE INTEREST IN GRASBERG IS WORTH $3.5B; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 277,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.83M, up from 270,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 2.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Liberium. The rating was initiated by HSBC on Thursday, November 10 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) rating on Thursday, November 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $42 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Tuesday, June 20 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 5. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, September 29 by IBC. Axiom Capital initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Friday, August 21 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. As per Thursday, April 20, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

More notable recent Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teck sells stake in Quebrada Blanca copper project to Sumitomo for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto to sell African uranium mine to Chinese buyer for up to $106.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto approves $2.6B for high tech Western Australia iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rapid Propagation of EVs is Spurring the Growth of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,594 shares to 15,681 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 12,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,957 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now Is the Time to Take Profits in Verizon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, January 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by MoffettNathanson on Tuesday, August 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, December 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by HSBC. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co.