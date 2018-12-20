Etf Series Solutions Trust Vident International EQ (NYSEARCA:VIDI) had an increase of 2677.78% in short interest. VIDI’s SI was 25,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2677.78% from 900 shares previously. With 26,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Etf Series Solutions Trust Vident International EQ (NYSEARCA:VIDI)’s short sellers to cover VIDI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 24,698 shares traded. Vident International Equity (NYSEARCA:VIDI) has declined 15.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500.

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) stake by 4.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 24,700 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 542,987 shares with $46.43 million value, down from 567,687 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V Com now has $21.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.30M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: NXPI,NOK,MRIN,GOOG,GOOGL,DPW – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NOK,IQ,QCOM,NXPI – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP, Nokia Awarded CATRENE Award for Driving 5G Innovation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.04 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.