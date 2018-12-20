Gagnon Advisors Lowered Wpx Energy (WPX) Position; Shorts at PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (PRZM) Lowered By 29.03%

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 28.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 108,072 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 277,231 shares with $5.58 million value, down from 385,303 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 11.15M shares traded or 58.63% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:PRZM) had a decrease of 29.03% in short interest. PRZM’s SI was 2,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 29.03% from 3,100 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 1 days are for PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:PRZM)’s short sellers to cover PRZM’s short positions. It closed at $0.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. The company has market cap of $705,159. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. WPX’s profit will be $37.83M for 29.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, August 6 to “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, November 27. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report.

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

