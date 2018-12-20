Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 82.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 74,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,017 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $148,000, down from 90,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 75.27 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 02/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company And Failure By Not Even Trying; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides; 08/05/2018 – Leanne Ford Explores the Many Shades of White; 28/03/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 09/05/2018 – Ford is facing some tough decisions after a fire knocked out production at a supplier’s plant in Michigan; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) by 60.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 95,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 157,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 841,471 shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $25,163 activity. The insider Armstrong Steven R. sold $124,053.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 30,173 shares. Laurion Management LP reported 917,065 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 505,765 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3,881 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Chemical Comml Bank has invested 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ajo LP has 30,768 shares. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.84% or 2.16M shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 14,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has 108,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.01% or 3,005 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 6.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.27 million activity. The insider KAMIN PETER H bought 132,993 shares worth $784,432. The insider KRASNOW TODD sold 40,000 shares worth $242,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold TTS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 3.76% less from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granite Investment Llc has 0.02% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 57,912 shares. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 0% or 63,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 124,805 shares. Gagnon Secs Lc accumulated 61,624 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,355 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 1,800 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Cap Fund Sa has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 36,900 shares. Impact owns 200,289 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Ltd has 0.33% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 34,611 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Among 10 analysts covering Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $435.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 222,060 shares to 467,289 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 20,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL).

