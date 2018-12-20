Fragasso Group Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 32.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 5,563 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 22,746 shares with $1.60M value, up from 17,183 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $83.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 7.98 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17

Gam Holding Ag increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 2.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 1,097 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 53,337 shares with $18.45 million value, up from 52,240 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $75.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $266.55. About 1.85M shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc has 29,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.15 million shares. Thompson Davis And Company Inc invested in 0.19% or 1,150 shares. 800,901 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Eaton Vance holds 3.77 million shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 2.11 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 12,193 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. The Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 2.82% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 52,787 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 21,152 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 237,650 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity. MARTIN JOHN C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.71M.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 12,874 shares to 14,274 valued at $541,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 11,616 shares and now owns 11,664 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Gilead (GILD) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scholar Rock teams up with Gilead in fibrotic diseases in partnership valued as high as $1.5B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Gp invested in 41,861 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Blair William & Il invested in 0.03% or 12,297 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested in 860 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,497 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Goelzer Invest has 0.99% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,736 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd holds 0.09% or 3,943 shares. 4,051 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Conning Inc holds 122,102 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 3,607 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,349 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.97% stake.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japan eyes more F-35 stealth jets – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed combat ship hits key milestone, possibly triggering more work here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35M worth of stock. HEWSON MARILLYN A also sold $8.09M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, July 27. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by Tanner Bruce L.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Pure Storage Inc stake by 18,456 shares to 137,154 valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 11,740 shares and now owns 125,342 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.