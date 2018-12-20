Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) stake by 5.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $52.81M value, up from 950,000 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del Com New now has $74.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 9.91M shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Gam Holding Ag decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 30.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag sold 6,715 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 15,391 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 22,106 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 400,408 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has declined 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 18. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, October 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. Another trade for 17,508 shares valued at $889,581 was sold by von Gillern Jeffry H.. $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by CECERE ANDREW. The insider Elmore John R. sold $1.04 million. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. 10,902 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MMS shares while 95 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 0.75% less from 57.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMS’s profit will be $51.31 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag increased Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) stake by 92,947 shares to 177,718 valued at $1.30 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,824 shares and now owns 14,025 shares. Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $8.08 million activity. $1.99 million worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares were sold by MONTONI RICHARD A. FRANCIS DAVID had sold 6,220 shares worth $397,209. 7,795 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares with value of $548,924 were sold by Andrekovich Mark. 1,000 shares were sold by BELIVEAU RUSSELL A, worth $61,910 on Monday, July 2.

