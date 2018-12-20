Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Tyler Tech (TYL) stake by 60% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as Tyler Tech (TYL)’s stock declined 24.40%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 2,000 shares with $490,000 value, down from 5,000 last quarter. Tyler Tech now has $7.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 46,777 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Theleme Partners Llp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 12.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Theleme Partners Llp acquired 1.82M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Theleme Partners Llp holds 16.05 million shares with $472.93M value, up from 14.23M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $238.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 27.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 47.94 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tyler Technologies makes another acquisition; CFO open to more deals – Dallas Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cap Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 57,962 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Retirement Of Alabama reported 59,922 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 10,027 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.02% or 165,189 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 143,365 shares. Vermont-based Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. MILLER BRIAN K sold $2.34M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R. 30,460 shares were sold by MARR JOHN S JR, worth $7.45M. Cline Brenda A also sold $1.00M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Wednesday, September 12. $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by Carter Glenn A on Tuesday, August 28. $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by King Luther Jr. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $482,595 was sold by Pope Daniel M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler reported 17,818 shares. 11,034 are owned by Ironwood Management Limited Liability. Ftb Advisors has 12,311 shares. Cibc World Mkts, New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 93,487 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.28 million shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 612,226 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Centre Asset Mgmt holds 217,510 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. First City has invested 1.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Icm Asset Inc Wa stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.98% or 281,066 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, December 12.