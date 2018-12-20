Gator Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 925.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc bought 152,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 3.91 million shares traded or 56.56% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc analyzed 114,576 shares as the company's stock declined 18.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,798 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96M, down from 729,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 255,839 shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 24.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.18% more from 10.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 76,961 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 423,410 shares. Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 504,355 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 96,843 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. 17,776 were reported by Citigroup. Barclays Pcl holds 1,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 135,487 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 28,589 shares. 35,016 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 7,489 shares in its portfolio. Omega Advsrs Inc reported 190,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De reported 37,957 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 16,490 shares. Ares Limited Liability Company owns 774,783 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $8.82M for 5.86 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Safe Baby Bond, Yield 6.7%, Short Duration, And Limited Interest Rate Risk – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “THL Credit Closes Third Direct Lending Fund With $511 Million in Commitments, Exceeding Target – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street’s 89 Star Dividend Stocks For March, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Cuts For Business Development Companies In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.24 million activity.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $422.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 70,000 shares to 940,940 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 965,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Metals Inc.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 64,181 shares to 103,675 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 12 analysts covering UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.