General American Investors Company Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) stake by 59.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc acquired 250,000 shares as Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 671,252 shares with $14.57 million value, up from 421,252 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc Adr now has $53.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 178,782 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 03/05/2018 – German glass fibre operators lobby against Vodafone-Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) stake by 1.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 7,461 shares as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 408,641 shares with $36.61M value, up from 401,180 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co now has $54.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.17M shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Monday, October 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Standpoint Research.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 70,000 shares to 373,600 valued at $28.85 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 399,285 shares. Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN and Unifor reach tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.ca published: “3 Keys to Surviving a Down Market Without a Scratch – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “This Railroad Is More Diversified Than You Think – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Brookfield Business Partners L stake by 7,800 shares to 169,224 valued at $7.75M in 2018Q3. It also reduced At Home Group Inc stake by 1.04 million shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Apollo Global Management Llc (NYSE:APO) was reduced too.