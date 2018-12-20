Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 68.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 196,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,815 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 286,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 24.59 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 42.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.66 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 932,113 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 29.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. On Wednesday, November 14 DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,000 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montecito Retail Bank Tru invested in 0.07% or 21,978 shares. L & S Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 12,937 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Papp L Roy Assoc invested in 0.07% or 35,846 shares. Stellar Ltd Liability Corporation owns 103,505 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Lynch & Associate In invested 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bluestein R H And Com has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Advisory reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36.19 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited invested in 0% or 62,204 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Truepoint stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. AR’s profit will be $91.97 million for 8.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $825.68 million activity. $206.23 million worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Thursday, November 8. 6,907 shares were sold by Connor Richard W., worth $113,896. $261,555 worth of stock was sold by CLARK ROBERT J on Tuesday, December 4. Hardesty Benjamin A. sold 1,000 shares worth $13,500. 13.00M shares were sold by Levy James R., worth $206.31 million on Thursday, November 8. 13.00M shares were sold by KAGAN PETER, worth $206.31M on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold AR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 286.45 million shares or 0.19% more from 285.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Apollo Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 83,401 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6.21 million shares. Dupont Management holds 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 58,323 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 138,483 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 6,200 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 27,498 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 6.12M shares. Invesco Limited reported 364,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 82,921 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 33,453 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $596.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $46.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.