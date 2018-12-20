Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 793,980 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in General Motors Corp (GM) by 99.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 144,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 291,001 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.80M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in General Motors Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 11.88 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM EXPECTS 10% TO 20% RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL IN KOREA; 26/04/2018 – General Motors earnings: $1.43 per share, vs $1.24 expected; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 04/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets set to hire Kupchak as GM; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks; 03/04/2018 – COSCO GM WANG HAIMIN COMMENTS ON FLEET DEPLOYMENT AT BRIEFING; 07/03/2018 – INDIA IS SAID LIKELY TO CUT MONSANTO GM COTTON SEED ROYALTY: ET; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc reported 1.39% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated holds 100,591 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 39,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,832 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kempner Cap Mgmt holds 3.53% or 163,781 shares. Shelton Cap holds 145,151 shares. Diker Ltd Liability Co has 20,009 shares. Madison Inv Holdings Incorporated holds 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 204,600 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 15,321 shares. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 155,100 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability invested 1.4% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Strs Ohio owns 0.28% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.90 million shares. Blb&B Limited Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,047 shares to 712,754 shares, valued at $33.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,493 shares, and cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG).

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 30 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research initiated General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Thursday, December 1 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Wednesday, September 2 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $46 target in Friday, August 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38.0 target in Sunday, October 1 report.

Among 27 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. AMC Networks had 72 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, November 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, February 20. Bernstein downgraded the shares of AMCX in report on Thursday, June 21 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 21. Cowen & Co initiated AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Tuesday, October 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Thursday, March 1. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 10 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rating on Friday, August 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $61 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.18% or 468,251 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 8,385 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 40,638 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 6,503 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.31% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 437,844 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 57,982 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 6,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 40,045 shares. Burney Com reported 0.52% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 91 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 75,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.